Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $108.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $142.85. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

