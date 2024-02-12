Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after buying an additional 849,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $55.44 and a one year high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.