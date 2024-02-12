Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after buying an additional 1,861,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE O opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

