Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,910 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 35.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,800. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VSAT opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

