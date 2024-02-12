Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DLR opened at $147.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average is $129.93.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

