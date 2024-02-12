Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $186.54 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.50.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

