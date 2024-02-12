Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vericel worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vericel by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $73,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,705.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Vericel Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $46.78 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

