Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Onsemi by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

