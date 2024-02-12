Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Celsius by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Celsius by 52.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Celsius by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Celsius Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $58.39 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,109,248 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,766. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

