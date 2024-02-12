Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,731 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Halliburton by 56.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.