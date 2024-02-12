Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,865 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

NYSE SCI opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,103,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,668,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

