Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 139.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $120.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,045,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.