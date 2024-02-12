Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,799 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

