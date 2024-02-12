Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,882 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 103.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 427.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.89 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

