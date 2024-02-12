Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,704 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.7 %

EHC opened at $72.93 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $76.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

