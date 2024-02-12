New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,191 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after buying an additional 963,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,080,000 after buying an additional 325,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after buying an additional 1,829,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $4.90 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Get Our Latest Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.