New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $166.72 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $166,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.1% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 146,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $721.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $545.55 and a 200-day moving average of $485.68. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $721.85.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.35.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

