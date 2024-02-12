NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $721.33 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $721.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.