Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $435.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $448.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.