Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 11,243 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,108,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.