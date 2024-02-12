Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $721.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $721.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.68.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

