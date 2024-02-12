RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $8.39 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

