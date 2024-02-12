RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $8.39 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.