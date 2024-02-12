Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $111.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

