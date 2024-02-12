Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 160.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $32.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

