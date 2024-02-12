State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 424 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,969 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

