State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 460 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ball worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Ball by 115.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ball by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Ball by 3.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,271,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after buying an additional 43,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,157,000 after buying an additional 44,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BALL opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

