State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 540 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of EQT worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

