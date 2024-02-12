State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 470 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of APA worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

APA Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

