State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.79 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Evergy worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 65,475 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 32.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EVRG

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.