State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.64 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $270.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.96 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $271.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.