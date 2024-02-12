State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.97 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,774,000 after acquiring an additional 376,318 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $99.14.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Read Our Latest Report on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.