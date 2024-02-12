State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.87 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

