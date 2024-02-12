State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,700 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $16,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock worth $451,167,000 after buying an additional 244,723 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

