State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,670 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $17,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $215.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $215.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

