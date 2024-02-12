State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,045 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $229.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

