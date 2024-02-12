State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $103.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.