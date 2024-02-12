State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

