State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Get Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.0 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.