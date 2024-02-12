State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.14 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,082,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

