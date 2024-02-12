State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 872,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,173 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 1.33% of Global Medical REIT worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $630.78 million, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

