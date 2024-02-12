State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Hubbell worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Hubbell by 130.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after acquiring an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,891 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $363.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.40.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.