State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,144 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 23,266 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

