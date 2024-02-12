State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,203 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRX opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.