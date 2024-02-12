State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,211 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,211 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

