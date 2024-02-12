State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,505 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of CLX opened at $153.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.76.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

