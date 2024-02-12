State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,009 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92,924 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,039 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

