Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $721.33 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $721.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

