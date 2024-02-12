Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (STBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STBI opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $22.99.
About Sturgis Bancorp
