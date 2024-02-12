Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,068 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.8% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 985,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

JNJ stock opened at $156.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.73. The stock has a market cap of $377.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

