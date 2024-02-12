Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

